Obituary: “Alli” Allison Golden LoGrasso

“Alli” Allison Golden LoGrasso passed away at home on April 19th, 4 days after her 81st birthday. Alli was born in Pittsburg CA, during WWII. She was Miss Delta Queen, at age 16, a high school cheerleader, a member of the California Girls Athletic Association, on the synchronized swimming team, & member of the California Scholastic Federation. She graduated from high school with honors, then attended UC Berkeley.

Alli met her lifelong sweetheart, Vic, many years before they tied the knot. They married in Sept of 1963, then Vic enlisted in the Air Force. They were stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. After his service, they moved to Mtn. View, CA, where he set up his practice & she raised their 2 amazing & rambunctious children, Rob and Dia.

During her time in CA, Alli worked at the Children’s Hospital Stanford as a Spanish interpreter. She then pursued her passion for cooking, taking classes from Jacques Pépin and Julia Child, working at the Culinary Institute of America in San Francisco, and later running her own catering company with many high-profile clients. She moved back to their “home” in MT during 1994.

Her time in MT was spent traveling the state with her husband & daughter, walking her beloved dogs, & establishing Ruby Mountain Baking Co. Her clients included Henry Winkler, the cast from other movie sets, & the amazing locals of the Gallatin Valley & across the nation. She was also a member of the DAR.

Sadly, Alli was diagnosed with Dementia in 2018. During this time, she was cared for by her loving & devoted husband & dedicated daughter for 8+ years.

She was preceded by her grandmother, Nina; father, Brooks; & sister, Dez. She is survived by her husband, Vic of Gallatin Gateway; son, Rob LoGrasso (Julie); grandsons, Nick & Matt LoGrasso of Mtn. View CA; daughter, Dia Johnson & grandson Jhett Johnson of Gallatin Gateway.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

