Obituary: Alan Ray Ripley

Alan Ray Ripley, age 65, was born in Fort Belknap, Montana, in 1960 to Herrick Owen Ripley and Gloria Leona Schmeltzer Ripley.

Family photo He attended Montana State University, where he served as an RA at Langford Hall and earned his degree in Industrial Arts. During his college years, Alan also played guitar for the Off Duty Band, combining his love of music with his gift for camaraderie and connection.

After graduation, Alan returned to Hardin to teach shop. He had a natural way of guiding students—not only in craftsmanship, but in confidence. In true Alan fashion, he once injured himself during a safety demonstration, unintentionally delivering one of the most memorable lessons his students ever received. They learned far more than woodworking; they learned humility, humor, and resilience.

While teaching, Alan met his first love, Kelly Jo Ripley, in Lodge Grass. Though she initially resisted him—and may have jokingly referred to him as “such an asshole”—she quickly fell in love. The two eloped within six months and were married on January 18, 1985.

Alan and Kelly settled in Bozeman, Montana, living in a small cabin along the river. Alan worked construction in Big Sky, taking on long hours and difficult conditions without complaint. Providing for his family was never a burden to him—it was a responsibility he carried with pride. His skill and determination eventually led him to purchase the Fish Tale Tavern in Townsend, Montana, where he completely revamped the bar. His craftsmanship can still be seen there today.

A gifted and meticulous laborer, Alan later opened his own wood shop. Much of the woodwork in bars throughout the Gallatin Valley bears his signature touch—solid, detailed, and built to last, just like the man himself.

In the 1990s, Alan purchased 50 acres in the Boulder Mountains and built two cabins at the top of the mountain. It became his sanctuary. Nearly every summer weekend was spent there, surrounded by friends and family. The cabins were filled with laughter, storytelling, and the quiet peace Alan cherished. He did not care for crowds or extravagance. What mattered most to him was craftsmanship, solitude, and time with those he loved.

In 2000, during a conversation with family, Alan learned that his daughter, Clarissa, was up for adoption. After years of trying unsuccessfully to have children, he brought the idea to Kelly. She broke down in tears, and together they knew this was their path. On July 30, 2001, Alan and Kelly officially adopted Clarissa.

Just eight days later, their son, Herrick Alan Jacob Ripley, was born three months premature, weighing only 1 pound 11 ounces. He was so small that Alan could slide his wedding ring all the way up Jacob’s arm to his shoulder. With a mix of disbelief and pride, Alan would always say, “I got two kids in eight days.”

As a father, Alan was steady, devoted, and deeply present. He passed down his work ethic, stubborn determination, quiet humor, and practical skills to his children. His love was constant—sometimes quiet, sometimes gruff—but always unwavering.

Later in his career, Alan worked for U1 Gaming, where he crafted top boxes and cherry wood sides for Keno machines. When the machines were discontinued in 2011, he began working at Costco in skilled maintenance. There, he became known as the first to greet new employees and make them feel welcome. He formed many lasting friendships and was respected for both his skill and his kindness.

During his time at Costco, Alan endured one of the greatest losses of his life with the passing of Kelly. In time, he met Kara Lynn Stapley, and they immediately connected. For five years, they were inseparable. Kara encouraged Alan to step outside his comfort zone and embrace new experiences, bringing light and companionship into his later years.

Alan’s legacy lives on in the structures he built, the woodwork he crafted, the mountains he loved, and most importantly, the family and friends fortunate enough to know him. He loved flying his RC helicopters and planes, working on motorcycles and vehicles, and restoring miniature steam engines. Alan was always tinkering—his mind always solving the next problem. He persevered through challenges with patience and grit, adding his own unmistakable touch to everything he worked on. His mechanical mind was unparalleled, and those who knew him best will forever admire the way he could look at something broken and simply figure it out.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herrick Owen Ripley; his mother, Gloria Leona Ripley; and his wife, Kelly Jo Ripley.

He is survived by his son, Herrick Alan Jacob Ripley; his daughter, Clarissa Jo Ripley (Justin Smith); his brother, Rick Ripley (Angel); his sisters, Rhonda Shores (Craig Shores) and Becky Maetzold (John Maetzold); and his uncle, Clair Ripley and Aunt Maxine Ripley. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

