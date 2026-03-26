Obituary: Adrienne (Andi) Priscilla Minnette Pharmer Dilmore

Adrienne (Andi) Priscilla Minnette Pharmer Dilmore, age 94, passed away peacefully in Livingston, Montana, on March 17, 2026, where she had made her home for many years. After spending most of her life in the Los Angeles area, she and her husband later moved to Montana, where she came to cherish Livingston’s close-knit community and the rugged beauty of her adopted state.

Andi was born on February 7, 1932, in Culver City, California, to Vern and Doris Pharmer. Her parents had relocated to California from Chicago, bringing with them a love of creativity and the arts—her father an artist and her mother an aspiring ballerina. These influences shaped Adrienne’s early life, filling it with imagination, beauty, and a deep appreciation for creative expression.

Family photo

Growing up near the Southern California coast, Andi developed a lifelong love of the ocean. She found joy in time spent at the beach, as well as in cooking, gardening, and cheering for the Los Angeles Dodgers. On November 11, 1950, Andi married John (“Jack”) Dilmore. Together, they raised five sons—Clay, John, Mark, Vince, and Will—creating a lively and loving home. Her family was the center of her life, and she devoted herself to nurturing, guiding, and supporting them with steadfast love, always extending kindness to others. She became known as “Mom” to many of her sons’ friends. Over the years, their family grew to include ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In 1995, Andi and Jack retired to Livingston, Montana, where she embraced a quieter pace of life while remaining deeply connected to her family and the natural beauty she so cherished. She worked part-time at Pamida, treasuring the friendships she formed with her coworkers and the many customers she came to know. In her later years, Andi and her beloved cocker spaniel, Lydie, enjoyed daily neighborhood walks. She especially loved sitting on her front porch on sunny days, finding comfort and joy in the presence of her neighbors, with whom she felt a deep and lasting connection. Much as she had once been “Mom” to her sons’ friends, she later became “Gramma” to many of the neighborhood children.

Andi and John shared 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. In addition to her beloved husband, Andi is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dave; her oldest son, Clay; and her daughter-in-law, Tara.

Andi had a lifelong relationship with The Lord, finding solace and peace in her garden; it was her version of church in her later years. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and enduring love for her family, friends, and the places that shaped her life. Andi leaves behind a legacy carried on by her sons, grandchildren, and all who knew and loved her.

Details regarding services and memorials will be shared by the family at a later time.

