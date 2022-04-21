Watch

No foul play suspected after body found in Missoula

No foul play is suspected following the discovery of a body along the Milwaukee Trail.
MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department reports a body was found Thursday morning along a popular local trail.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says a person on the Milwaukee Trail saw someone laying on the side of the trail and called 9-1-1 at approximately 8 a.m.

Arnold says that "foul play is not suspected” and there is no threat to the public.

A section of the trail in the area of Poly Square and the Dog and Bicycle Bakery was blocked off while law enforcement investigated.

