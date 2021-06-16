Biden, Putin shake hands as historic summit begins

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have arrived at a villa in Geneva, Switzerland, where the two will begin a lengthy and perhaps contentious summit.

Putin arrived first at the Villa at Geneva's Parc La Grange just after 7 a.m. ET (1 p.m. Central European Time), followed by Biden about 15 minutes later. Both world leaders shook hands with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin upon their arrival.

Following their arrival, Biden, Parmelin and Putin emerged from the Villa for a short photo op, where they shook hands before beginning their meeting.

The news media was also given a glimpse inside the meeting room ahead of the talks. Putin said that he hoped the summit would be "productive," while Biden added that he believed that it's always better to meet face-to-face.

The meeting will be Biden's most important yet with a fellow world leader during his short time in office. The summit with Putin comes after U.S. intelligence officials say the Russians meddled in the 2016 presidential election and that Russian actors have been responsible for a series of crippling cyberattacks.

In a press conference on Monday, Biden said he planned to address those cybersecurity concerns.

"I'm going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he chooses. And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past relative to cybersecurity and other activities, then we will respond," Biden said.

Both Putin and Biden agreed earlier this week that relations between the two countries are at a low point.

"Let me make it clear: I think he's right it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not," Biden said.

According to CNN, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will join Biden and Putin for part of Wednesday's meeting, along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Later, the meeting will expand to include a five-member delegation from each country.

The meeting is expected to last several hours. Biden and Putin will cap the summit by giving separate press conferences. The decision to hold pressers separately represents a shift in policy from President Donald Trump, who held a joint presser with Putin following a summit in Helsinki in 2018.