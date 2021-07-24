Search for missing woman in Mineral County continues

MISSOULA — Searchers in Mineral County have taken to the air and underwater looking for a missing woman without success, but they aren't giving up.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office published Friday night an update to the search and rescue efforts for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti, who was reported missing earlier this week.

Barsotti's vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 and was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m.

Two Bear Air, Flathead County Sheriff's Office and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office have assisted Mineral County in searching the Clark Fork River for Barsotti. Scuba divers and specially trained dogs both have been on the scene to do an extensive search of the river in and around her last known location.

Sheriff Mike Toth wrote in a Facebook post that he has requested for a land-based investigation to continue the search.

The post said, "We are a small Department but we all love this community and when one goes missing my Department and our SAR team will do everything we can to bring Rebekah home."

Barsotti is described as 5'5" tall and 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.

Read the full post from the sheriff's office below: