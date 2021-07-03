Watch

Eureka man dies in single car crash near Rexford

Driver missed sharp corner on forest road
Fatal Crash
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 12:37:28-04

MISSOULA — A Eureka man died Friday in a one-vehicle crash near Rexford in Lincoln County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported the 50-year-old was driving a Chevy Silverado northbound on a forest development road (FR92) when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn and collided with a guardrail at about 3 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The car went over the guardrail down a steep slope and collided with a boulder. It then came to rest and caught fire.

The Lincoln County Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded shortly after the crash. The man was dead on arrival.

The exact location of the crash was the intersection of FR 92 and NFD Road 556. Road conditions were bare and dry.

