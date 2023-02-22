Watch: Wyoming trooper barely avoids wayward semi on snowy highway

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper barely avoided a dangerous collision with a wayward semi Tuesday near Rawlins as the snowfall created bad road conditions on Interstate 80.

The agency posted a short video of the near miss on its Facebook page, with a warning for motorists to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway into the median, according to the highway patrol.

No one was injured. The highway patrol did not say if the driver was cited.

Watch the video below: