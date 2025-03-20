Watch: Best of the Big Sky – a March Madness preview

The Montana men and Montana State women came out on top at their respective Big Sky Conference basketball tournaments last week in Boise, Idaho, and are now set to compete in March Madness.

The Grizzlies, a No. 14 seed in the men's East Region, will face No. 3 seed Wisconsin in a first-round NCAA tournament game at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday. Tipoff is at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time and the game will be broadcast on TNT.

The Bobcats, a No. 13 seed in the Birmingham 3 region, will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columus, Ohio, in a first-round women's matchup on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Mountain. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

For a preview of Montana and Montana State's trips to their NCAA tournaments, check out MTN Sports' "Best of the Big Sky" special in the video player above.

