Stay safe and prepared when flooding happens

HELENA — It's been a wet spring for Lewis and Clark County so far. With more rain expected to fall, combined with mountain runoff, some areas around the county could experience flooding.

"If you're driving in the Helena Valley, or you could be driving anywhere, and you notice fast-moving water across the road, don't chance it. Turn around, don't drown. I know that's an old saying, but it's true," said Leo Dutton, Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County.

More than 50% of flood-related deaths are due to someone driving or walking into floodwaters, and floods come in all shapes and sizes.

According to the National Weather Service, when a flood level reaches 6 inches of fast-moving water, it can knock adults off their feet and sweep them away. 12-to-24 inches of moving water can carry away small to larger vehicles like trucks, vans, and SUVs.

On foot, or in an SUV, Dutton recommends that people not cross flood water and wait until it clears.

"Don't cross it. You can't see it. It's not clear water, and you don't know where the dangers are. You could end up getting sucked into the broken-off pavement and then getting swept away. Now, instead of a stranded motorist, you are now possibly a drowning victim, and that's how quick it can happen," said Dutton.

Dutton emphasizes the importance of checking the weather before going out on a hike or even a drive in case of flash floods.

"One of the things that you can do to help everyone out is: watch the news, watch the weather forecast, check on an app, something to where you can see what the weather forecast is," said Dutton, "In this day of age, there is no excuse to not to know what the weather's going to be. It's incumbent upon you to check the weather."