Shelter pets look to go Home for the 'Howl-idays'

HELENA — There’s no place like home for the holidays, and the Lewis and Clark Humane Society hopes their shelter pets can experience that this Christmas. Their "Home for the Howl-idays" program offers short-term foster placements through Christmas and the New Year.

Getting animals out of the shelter, even for a short period of time, is beneficial for them.

“(The shelter) is stressful for them no matter what we do,” LCHS Animal Services Manager Katie Axline-Pittman said. “Getting them out allows them to decompress for a little bit, to learn what its like to live in a home—to get comfortable with that.”

Axline-Pittman said the only thing people interested in fostering need to provide is love for the animal. Otherwise, the Humane Society will provide all the food and supplies needed for the furry holiday guest.

Holiday foster families will pick up their animal on Dec. 22, and then return them to the shelter on Jan. 3, unless it’s a perfect forever fit.

“The adoption option is always there, you just need to let us know,” Axline-Pittman said.

There are cats and dogs ready to be fostered for the holidays, and Axline-Pittman said there might be some pocket pets available too.

People interested in the Home for the Howl-idays program can sign up on the Humane Society’s website.

“It’s super fun and it’s super helpful, so sign up!” Axline-Pittman said.

