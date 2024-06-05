Sheehy Wins Montana Republican Senate Primary

HELENA — Tim Sheehy appears to have won the Republican nomination in the 2024 Montana U.S. Senate race.

Sheehy had a sizable lead over his opponents, Brad Johnson and Charles Walking Child early in the evening with Decision Desk HQ calling the race for Sheehy at 8:33 p.m.

The 38-year-old is the founder, CEO and an active pilot with Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company based in Belgrade. Sheehy also owns Little Belt Cattle Company, which includes a ranch near Martinsdale. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and other deployments during ten years of active Navy service, including time as a SEAL Team officer. Originally from Minnesota, Sheehy and his family settled in Montana in 2014.

In June 2023, Sheehy officially announced his campaign for Senate, challenging incumbent U.S. Jon Tester, a Democrat.

Sheehy had the backing of Republican leaders like Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale had also sought the Republican nomination, albeit briefly. Rosendale exited the race six days after filing, citing former President Trump’s endorsement of Sheehy as the reason for dropping out.

So far, more than $40 million has already been raised and spent by Democrats, Republicans and independent groups. Overall, Tester has brought in $32.8 million and spent $23.9 million since the start of 2023. Sheehy has raised a total of $10.5 million since last June – including more than $2 million in personal funds – and spent $8.3 million.

