Watch Now
News

Actions

Sculpture to honor memory of University of Idaho murder victims

Students designed and built a garden as a place of healing and reflection
Students from the College of Art and Architecture designed and built a garden as a place of healing and reflection.
Idaho Memorial Garden
Posted
and last updated

MOSCOW, ID — A dedication ceremony to officially open the Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial was held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

Students from the College of Art and Architecture designed and built the garden as a place of healing and reflection and to honor the memories of all Vandals who have died while enrolled at the university.

A memorial sculpture within the garden will specifically memorialize Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen, the victims of homicide in November 2022.

Meantime, attorneys for the man accused of killing are asking for his trial to be moved, citing a "mob mentality" in Moscow.

Brian Kohberger's defense team requested to move the case out of town, claiming he can't receive a fair trial in Latah County because of "inflammatory" publicity.

More from MTN News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader