Pedestrian killed on I-15 by Jefferson City

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed on Friday after being struck by a semi-truck south of Helena on I-15 near Jefferson City.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. on July 11, a semi-truck was traveling southbound at around 68 miles per hour near Jefferson City. A woman entered the right-hand driving lane from the shoulder of the road and was struck by the truck.

The woman, a 39-year-old from Arizona, died from her injuries.

The identity of the woman has not been released. Montana Highway Patrol said they did not suspect the driver of the truck to be impaired.

