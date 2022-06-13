Watch

Actions

Rocket failure dooms weather satellite mission, NASA says

NASA Artemis Rocket Test
John Raoux/AP
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard, hidden from view by the service structure, prepares for its rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, March 17, 2022. While at the pad the rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a tests to verify systems and practice countdown procedures. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
NASA Artemis Rocket Test
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 08:12:28-04

A rocket shut down early and failed to deliver the TROPICS CubeSats to orbit on Sunday after lifting off from the Kennedy Space Center, NASA said.

The TROPICS CubeSats is about 12 pounds and is the size of a loaf of bread. NASA said the satellite can monitor the atmospheric emissions made by water vapor, oxygen, and clouds in the atmosphere. The satellite would have been capable of providing measurements of tropical systems every 50 minutes.

The rocket was produced by Astra, which is designing smaller, low-cost rockets. It’s part of a NASA program to help lower costs for the agency.

“Small satellites and Class D payloads tolerate relatively high risk and serve as an ideal platform for technical and architecture innovation, contributing to NASA’s science research and technology development.” NASA said. “The program offers opportunity for industry developing new launch capabilities.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119