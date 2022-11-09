Rosendale wins U.S. House race for eastern Montana

Republican Matt Rosendale is projected to win the race to represent eastern Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rosendale, the incumbent of Montana's current sole seat in the house, will now represent the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Montana gained the second House seat following the 2020 U.S. Census, after 30 years as a single statewide district. The new eastern congressional district includes the cities of Billings, Glendive, Great Falls, Helena, and Miles City.

Rosendale, a Glendive Republican, defeated Democratic candidate Penny Ronning of Billings, Independent candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings, and Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin.

Unofficial results showed Rosendale with 60 percent Wednesday morning. Buchanan had about 20 percent, while Ronning took about 19 percent.

He defeated three GOP opponents in the June primary: Kyle Austin, James Boyette, and Charles Walking Child.

Before Rosendale joined Congress, he served as the Montana State Auditor/Commissioner of Securities & Insurance.