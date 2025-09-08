WHITEFISH - Multiple generations gathered in parks within Whitefish for Harvest Fest, an event that allows volunteers to pick apples and other fruit for the North Valley Food Bank.

“I just really like being outdoors, and I love climbing trees and apples are really good, so putting it all together makes this really fun,” volunteer Nadia Bruckerhoff told MTN.

Watch the full story:

Volunteers of all ages participate in Harvest Fest

The North Valley Food Bank is a free grocery store and kitchen and all of the healthy fruit picked will go towards keeping them stocked up on fresh produce.

“Best group of people, best place to volunteer. Oriented to the people they serve,” volunteer Ginny Gilman said.

Volunteer Nadia Bruckerhoff and her family picked an astounding number of apples.

“Like 200…We grabbed like three of the buckets full.”

While Harvest Fest helps the food bank, it also deters bears from the local community.

“They like to take the easy way to get fed. To keep them hopefully out of people's personal backyards, the apple picking is going to try to cut that down,” Gilman told MTN.

Harvest Fest concluded with a celebration back at the food bank with a meal, arts and crafts, and a cider press, where the fresh apples were used, a full circle moment for the volunteers.

“After retiring, volunteering has become something that has really filled a space that is important for me," Gilman explained.

