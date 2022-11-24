Townsend Turkey Trot to benefit two local nonprofits

TOWNSEND— In the first Huffin' for Stuffin' Turkey Trot put on by Broadwater County-based nonprofits Big Sky Autism Project and Broadwater County Christmas Connection they hosted 19 5k participants and raised over $750 to be split between both nonprofits, multiple hams were also donated for Christmas Connection families.

TOWNSEND— For the first time, Big Sky Autism Project and Broadwater County Christmas Connection are hosting a Thanksgiving day turkey trot to benefit both nonprofits. The Huffin' for Stuffin' Turkey Trot will be held at Watson Event Center located at 290 Litening Barn Ln, Townsend, MT. The 5k takes off at 9 a.m. and a small childrens'-length "waddle" will be held at 10 a.m.

The two nonprofits will be splitting the proceeds of the signup fees 50/50. Big Sky Autism Project will be putting their half towards continuing their mission of providing adaptive fitness coaches for Special Needs individuals throughout Montana.

As for Christmas Connection, their half will go towards helping underprivileged families put food on the table for Christmas Day and put presents under the tree for families with kids under 18 years of age. Christmas Connection also has an angel tree at Reading Leaves in Townsend for those who would like to help them donate gifts this holiday season. Turkey trot participants are also urged to donate frozen hams that are 5 lbs or more at the trot.

Though this is the nonprofits' first trot together, they hope to make it a staple for the Townsend community.

"I think once people get out there and do it, it's gonna be it's gonna catch on, people will want to participate. They'll see the good that it does in the community, helping neighbors, and people in this community are very giving and very supportive of one another. So we do believe that it- as the years go, it'll be very successful and be a staple event," Monique Prevel, Executive Director of Big Sky Autism Project said.

Last year, Big Sky Autism Project was able to fund 10 individuals for adaptive fitness coaching certifications. In 2021, Broadwater County Christmas Connection helped 42 local families enjoy a holiday meal and provided presents for 91 children. They currently have 22 families signed up to receive help this holiday season. Interested families have until December 10 to submit an application to be put on Christmas Connection's angel tree.

Interested in running for two good causes this Thanksgiving? Sign up for the Huffin' for Stuffin' Turkey Trot here. Sign up is also available in-person at Reading Leaves and day-of at the Watson Event Center.