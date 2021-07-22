Symphony Under the Stars brings in more than 18,000 pounds of food for Helena Food Share

HELENA — Despite smoky air and hot weather, thousands of people showed up for the 17th Symphony Under the Stars on Saturday.

Helena Symphony officials estimated close to 18,000 people attended the 1980’s themed concert this year.

Symphony Under the Stars isn’t just about good music, it also does good for the Helena community. The annual event generates thousands of pounds of canned food for Helena Food Share.

This year, about 40 food share staff and volunteers gathered cans and manned food collection stations. In all, Helena Food Share got 18,200 pounds of canned food.

“The variety and quantity of canned good donated from this event is an important source of food that will be provided through the Helena Food Share Pantry in the months ahead,” Helena Food Share communications director Patty White wrote in an email to MTN News.

The Helena Symphony’s 67th season kicks off on September 18.

