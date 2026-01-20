Superior Elementary School faculty member receives Spirit of Montana Award

SUPERIOR — On Monday, Superior Elementary School students gathered in the gym for a surprise announcement. Governor Greg Gianforte presented Dawn Bauer, the school's administrative assistant, with the Spirit of Montana Award for her work bettering both the school and wider community.

“I just saw the need for a lot of things,” Bauer said.

From starting a school daycare to rebuilding the school greenhouses to creating a community food bank, Bauer has accomplished a lot at the school.

But her work does not stop at the school's gate. After December's windstorm, Bauer helped set up a shelter that kept 250 Superior residents warm and fed.

“This is what Montanans do. But, Dawn Bauer goes above and beyond,” said Governor Gianforte.

Watch Dawn Bauer receive the Spirit of Montana Award here:

Superior Secretary receives Spirit of Montana Award

For Bauer, being honored was touching, but not the reason why she does what she does. She recognizes needs in the community and acts on them.

“When you see a need, I think if you can, you should, to make up for those who either can't or won’t,” Bauer said.

The Spirit of Montana Award is given to Montanans who represent the epitome of dedication and service to their community, attributes that Superior community members said Bauer represents.

“Actually knowing that that kiddo's going to be at school on Monday because they helped him eat over the weekend or that they feel good going into the classroom because we were able to give them a new coat. Maybe they needed a new coat and stuff like that's expensive when you're raising some kids and trying to keep your power on and stuff," Bauer said. "So if we can help you out, that's what we're here for. That's kind of our job. And hopefully that kid will-- that benefited from these programs will pay it forward and do the same thing. That's the hope."