State employees donate thousands of pounds of food to help fight hunger in Montana

HELENA — State employees donated over 3,000 pounds of food to the Montana Food Bank Network this year.

As a part of the state’s 12 Days of Giving , state agencies collected donations to help find hunger in Montana.

The Montana Department of Transportation raised the most food, with 1,176 food items donated. They were followed by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality with 549 items donated and the Montana Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning with 487 items donated.

“Thanks to the generosity of our state employees, we will help feed and nourish Montanans facing food insecurity during this holiday season,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said. “While all agencies rose to the occasion for the competition, there can be only one champion. Congratulations to employees at the Department of Transportation for winning this year’s competition.”

Helping feed Montanans since 1983, the Montana Food Bank Network is the only statewide hunger-fighting organization in the state. The network works with over 350 partners across Montana’s 56 counties to provide nutritious, high-quality food to Montanans.

Recently, demand and costs at food banks in Montana and nationwide have spiked with inflation and supply chain shortages driving up the cost of food. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of groceries has increased 6.4% in the last 12 months, including baby food up 6.7%, flour up 6.2%, breakfast cereal up 5.7%, and canned fruit and vegetables up 4.2%.