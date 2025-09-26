MISSOULA - A new thrift store opening on West Broadway in Missoula is doing more than selling second-hand goods; it’s giving women in recovery a fresh start.

Super Thrift, a store operated by Adult & Teen Challenge Missoula, is set to open their doors on Monday, Sept. 29.

The store offers women in the organization’s year-long recovery program the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience while rebuilding their lives.

Watch to learn more about Super Thrift:

Missoula thrift store offers second chances for women in recovery

Deanna Cook, who completed the program in November and now holds a managerial role at Super Thrift, says the work has helped her in her recovery.

“I struggled with addiction for twenty-two years,” Cook said, “coming in and being able to work every day, it was amazing."

Adult Teen Challenge takes a vocational approach to recovery. Women enrolled in the residential program work in the thrift store three days a week.

"I never really had a work attitude," Cook said, "but once I surrendered a lot of things, I was able to focus on what really matters in life.”

Executive Director Jamie Rindal says the revenue also supports the women and children's residential stay.

“It costs $4,000 a month for a woman to go through the program," Rindal said. "And we don’t ask them for money, but we do need money, so this is a part that funds part of our program."

Thanks to a 78% success rate, women like Cook have stayed sober after completing the program.

“Coming into a place where there is family, communion, and grace makes a huge difference in someone’s walk,” Cook said, “I really owe it to the staff and the people who lifted me up when I was at my lowest."

Now that Super Thrift is set to open its doors, the staff are excited for the next step.

“We’re all excited here,” Cook said. “We have so many working hands, so many people helping us, and a lot of prayers poured into this place.”

Super Thrift is located at 2304 West Broadway in Missoula. Click here to learn more about Super Thrift.

