Livingston students learning life skills through dog biscuits

LIVINGSTON - Learning skills that can be applied outside of the classroom, in the classroom is alive and well at Park High School.

CTE, or Career and Technical Education, involves learning skills such as welding, carpentry, baking, and more while working toward your diploma. Whether it be in the form of wood shop, or FFA, Park High School in Livingston was visited by Montana Governor Gianforte.

“You know I think the purpose of work is to serve other people, and there’s a deep satisfaction in being able to do something useful,” Gianforte said.

All students at Park High School are able to participate in CTE courses, include the students in special education, like Josh and Layne.

“I’m king of thinking of starting a business of my own,” Layne said.

Jane McDonald - MTN NEWS Layne and his classmates run a dog biscuit business, selling sweet potato and peanut butter flavored treats to furry friends. Layne stresses how ‘Park Woof Pack’ teaches him how to work in a business and how to sell products.

Josh explains the different ingredients that go into each treat, like eggs, milk, and of course peanut butter, but also how he loves going out into the community on delivery runs.

Heidi Claar, a special education teacher, notes the importance of getting her students outside of the classroom.

“Being out in the community, having that interaction and they’re learning the skills that those businesses need,” Claar said.

All the money raised by the dog treats will go back to the students, perhaps in the form of a field trip.