K9 Care Montana gives back to veterans through lifelong Canine companionship

K9 Care Montana, a nonprofit that provides service dogs to wounded veterans, children with autism, and first responders, is celebrating 15 years of service to the greater Montana community.

David Riggs is the CEO and Founder of K9 Care Montana and said that his reasoning behind starting K9 Care was through his personal experience.

“I had a severe spinal injury, and I’ve had a lot of surgeries since then,” Riggs said, “So I use my own personal experience to help others. And when the veterans started coming back from Afghanistan and Iraq, I sort of found my people, because they, too, have had a long road, and a long road to recovery.”

K9 Care Montana primarily focuses on psychiatric service dogs and mobility service dogs, such as assisting with stability and picking up objects. Riggs is not a veteran but is inspired by those with whom he works day in and day out.

“This is a purpose that really hits home for me, and it’s going to be my lifelong service to our community, our disabled veteran community. And I can’t tell you; I can’t express enough how much they inspire me,” Riggs said.

Veterans like Russ Christian and Will Wolcott, both recipients of service dogs from K9 Care Montana.

Christian notes that he’s noticed a difference in himself after receiving Andy, his service dog, but also members of his family have spotted a change.

“Even my children, when they see me, are like ‘you’ve changed so much in the past eight or nine months’ and I say ‘nope, he’s changed me, more than that’ “, Christian said.

Christian continues, saying that he’s talked with fellow veterans who use a service dog, and they discuss the impact its’ had in their lives.

“Having the service dog made me realize that I needed more than just what I was able to provide myself,” Christian said, “When dangerous thoughts go through your head, it helps to have someone there next to you. Even if it’s a 4-legged, slobbering idiot!”

Wolcott echoes Christian, saying that his dog -- Valkyrie – saved his life and has been a huge part of his healing journey.

“If you asked my wife, he saved my life. For me, Val has been there to get me out of bed in the morning when I need him to. Turn the light on and tell me it’s time to go, and it’s been a huge part of my healing journey,” Wolcott said.

Wolcott recalls the day that he went to pick Valkyrie up for the first time, and he was filled with emotion leading up to the moment where he would meet his companion.

“He knew. He knew he was here to save me. I owe him a lot,” Wolcott said.

