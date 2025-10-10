Former Youth Homes child donates $100,000 to help kids in crisis

MISSOULA - A record-breaking fundraising event for Youth Homes will help ensure more kids in crisis will get the help and support they need.

The amazing part of this story is that a former Youth Home child went on to have a wonderful life and donated $100,000 in matching funds during the Oct. 4 fundraiser. He wants to remain anonymous, but also wants other children to have the opportunities he was given.

More and more kids are facing mental health issues these days, so Youth Homes will use the money for programs that ensure that even in the hardest times, kids have a safe place.

“We help kids grow up is a simple way of putting it. We work with youth who have experienced significant trauma," Youth Homes CEO Amy Schaer said. "And we are a safe place for them to land to have a place where they can feel safe and also I think for them to feel belonging, which is something that they often haven't experienced safety or belonging and a place to call home.”

Youth Homes has helped 20,000 children and their families in Western Montana who are facing abuse, neglect, emotional trauma, and substance use problems in the organization's 54 years.

Through emergency shelters, therapeutic group homes, foster care and adoption programs, and counseling services, they provide a safe refuge for kids.

