Family donates daughter's wheelchairs to Great Falls schools

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Owen Skornik-Hayes reports on the family of Kathryn Lynn Hill, who passed away in April at the age of 19. Kathryn was born with GNA01, a genetic neurodevelopmental movement disorder.

Kathryn graduated from Great Falls High School in February 2023 in a personal ceremony due to her medical circumstances. Now, her family has donated her two wheelchairs to Great Falls Public Schools.

