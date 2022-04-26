Dress for success: Montana Tech seeks professional clothing donations

BUTTE - Young job seekers can experience frustration and anxiety over the question: “What do I wear?” when readying themselves for interviews.

Professional clothing can be expensive, so Sierra Hancock, the Montana Tech Student Success and Internship Coordinator, had a solution: the Dress an Ore-digger clothing event.

"I’ve had many students come to me and be like where do I go get professional clothes and even then it’s kind of spotty at best and so I transformed this idea from when my college did it and wanted to recreate it here so that eventually, hopefully, Montana Tech can have a professional clothing closet," said Hancock.

A professional clothing closet provides a way for students to access free professional and business casual attire

Full suits, suit pieces, blouses, pants, skirts, and dresses are just some of the items that are being accepted for the professional closet.

"A lot of the times at our career fair, employers will let us know they wished our students had access to professional clothing cause even going to a thrift store it’s kind of hit or miss," said Hancock.

Hancock says her ultimate goal is to give students access to something that should be more easily available.

"I think it would be nice for students to have accessibility than just going to a thrift store and hoping they find something that isn’t stained," said Hancock.

From Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., you can drop off your professional clothes at the University Relations building near Granite Street.