Bozeman group hosting drive to help resettled refugees in Montana

BOZEMAN - Local groups in Bozeman are coming together to help out those refugees who are coming to the United States including Montana.

For Marty Albini who organizes the Kit Drive at Gallatin Refugee Connections, the inspiration to help out resettled refugees was a picture. Since 2017 he now helps gather donations for refugees coming to Montana.

“In 2016 I saw a picture of images of Syrian refugees,” says Albini. “We have been collecting every year for refugees in Missoula, every year we get together to collect enough to fill a moving truck.”

“People who get off the airplane as refugees come with almost nothing,” says Albini.

Missoula is one of the places that has been cleared by the government to accept refugees. Gelatin Refugee Connections says they are busier than in years past, normally they help out 75 to 150 refugees but they are also helping an additional 75 refugees coming from Afghanistan. Lindsay Ryder who volunteers for the organization has helped her get closer to the community.

“It's a really fun, exciting and very concrete way to engage our community who support our mission to welcome and receive refugees,” says Ryder.

Gallatin Refugee Connections is asking for new and gently used household items before their big send-off to Missoula on February 19. Ryder says growing up in Bozeman and working here can go hand in hand.

“Having the opportunity kind of shapes what this community looks like and what it stands for as it's growing and changing,” says Ryder.

If you would like to visit their drop-off sites and kit lists are available at gallatinrefugeeconnections.blog/donate/