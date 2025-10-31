BILLINGS — With federal food-assistance benefits set to expire at the end of October, one Billings man aims to use the Halloween holiday as an opportunity to feed his Billings community.

Justin Hutchinson, known as "McLovin" to Hot 101.9 listeners in the greater Billings area, and his wife love Halloween.

"So, every year, we like to go above and beyond here at our house," he said Thursday.

Billings man plans to donate $1,700 in food to trick-or-treaters amid SNAP cuts

Hutchinson lives at the corner of Bench Boulevard and Caroline Street in the Billings Heights. Each year, he and his wife, Taylor, try to improve the Halloween experience for trick-or-treaters.

"I love gift giving. So, the idea of getting to hand out a bunch of stuff on Halloween kind of fits," he said.

To have a fun and fulfilling Halloween, Hutchinson decided to start a fundraiser to donate nonperishable food items to his trick-or-treaters.

Hutchinson is a producer for the "Big J Show" on Hot 101.9. He said his viewers donated over $1,700 to purchase the items for him to give away on Halloween night.

"So, everything that we got is completely donated," he said. "I put some money in, and a bunch of other people put some money in, and we were able to get a bunch of groceries to help people out."

On Halloween, Hutchinson will be handing out diapers, formula, canned soup, macaroni and cheese, rice, and ramen noodles. Any items left by the end of the night will be donated to Family Service in Billings, Hutchinson said.

"When something like this happens, it's very, very easy for me to jump into action and make sure that people's basic needs are met," he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that due to the ongoing government shutdown, food stamps, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will not be given out for the month of November.

According to the Montana Budget & Policy Center, a nonprofit that researches and analyzes the economy in Montana, over 77,000 Montanans received SNAP benefits this June. In Yellowstone County, over 12,000 residents received benefits, which accounts for about $2 million of food assistance.

Georgia Cady, the executive director of Tumbleweed, supports Hutchinson's initiative. Tumbleweed is a Billings nonprofit that assists at-risk, homeless, or runaway youth, ages 14 to 25.

"I think that's a super great idea," she said Thursday. "I think any bit of food helps, and if that person doesn't need it, they can donate it back to another place... that would be able to use it."

Cady said as November approaches, she's trying to remain positive. Cady expects the Tumbleweed food pantry to take a hit when SNAP recipients won't be receiving their food assistance.

"Nobody should go hungry... We will feel the stress of no food stamps," she said.

According to Cady, youth at Tumbleweed greatly benefit from nonperishable food items that are high in protein and filling for the stomach. Cady also suggests that people who want to donate canned goods should search for cans with a pop-top lid, in the case that a homeless teen doesn't have access to a can opener.

"You know, we've noticed in the last couple of weeks that we've had more families come in with young people in our age range to access our food pantry," she said.

Cady said if families who receive SNAP benefits are struggling in November, Tumbleweed will provide assistance to any family with children aged 14 to 25.

"This time of year is always difficult... We will happily help you," Cady said.

Both Hutchinson and Cady said it's important to remain optimistic and encourage people to donate food, if possible.

"I don't think we should give up hope. We just have to make sure we're taking really good care of our neighbors and our homeless folks, who are also our neighbors," said Cady.

"I know that a lot of times, this time of year, it starts getting a little darker, a little bleaker, and people start to lose hope," said Hutchinson. "And I just want to let you know that there are people that love you and care about you."