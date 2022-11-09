Voters deciding Montana’s Western District race for the US House

Election Day is here and in just a few hours the polls will close, and the ballots will start being counted.

But right now, it's just anticipation of what's to come, whether for our state's biggest races, or those that just impact your county.

Montanans are going to polls with two US House seats on the line for the first time in years.

The candidates in the Western District are Republican Ryan Zinke, Democrat Monica Tranel, and LIbertarian John Lamb.

Tranel is hoping her message resonates enough with Western Montana voters to send her to Congress.

That message? That her law experience is needed to help fight for Montana's middle class.

She’s also taken a strong stance on women's access to safe abortions and contraceptives.

Also, with her time with the Public Service Commission, she's fighting for green energy initiatives, hoping to strengthen Montana's climate resilience.

Tranel will be watching the election results on Tuesday evening at the Union Club in Missoula.

Monica Tranel hoping to head to Congress

Zinke is hoping to celebrate a return to the US House.

Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL, was twice elected to represent the entire state of Montana in Congress. He then spent two years as President Trump's Interior Secretary.

Zinke's hoping voters will send him back to Washington DC, to serve as a check on the Biden administration's agenda.

Zinke's watch party in Whitefish will be getting started at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.