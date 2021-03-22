Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALL — (UPDATE, MARCH 22 - one person has died - click here )

Police responded to a reported shooting incident in Great Falls on Saturday. It happened at around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and 18th Street.

Initial reports indicate that two people sustained gunshot wounds, and a third person was also injured in the incident.

The severity of the injuries and current medical condition of the three people have not been released.

Brennen Hankins lives nearby and told MTN: “Last night, about 11 o’clock, we heard shots fired. I was letting my dog in the house. He was pawing at the door, opened the door, heard a commotion outside, opened the door, and five shots fired. After the scene was clear, me and my brother ran across the street, found two guys lying there in the parking lot, another girl with a rag wrapped around her head. I guess there was an altercation of some sort."

He also said police responded quickly: "They came, took control of the scene, they had 18th Street blocked off for the better part of last night and into today, so (they) questioned us, took statements from us, the neighbors in the blue house, a few other residents of the apartment building.”

The Great Falls Police Department has not indicated that there is any current threat to the public.

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, 18th Street was blocked off between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North as police continue to investigate. (UPDATE: police cleared the scene before noon)

The GFPD declined to provide any details about the incident, and said that information would be released on Monday.

At this point, no other details are available; we will update you when we get more information.