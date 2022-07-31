Watch Now
PHOTOS: Elmo 2 Fire

The Elmo 2 fire is burning in the Elmo area and the intersection of Highways 28 and 93.

Elmo 2 Fire 731.jpeg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire 7314.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire 7316.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire 7315.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire 7313.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire helicopter Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 4.27.31 PM.png Photo by: MTN News Elmo Fire A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations.Photo by: Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Jeffery Lemons Elmo2 fire4.jpeg Photo by: Jeffery Lemons Elmo2 Fire6.jpeg Photo by: Jeffery Lemons Elmo Fire Photo by: Butch Larcombe Elmo Fire Photo by: Stefanie Nordberg Elmo Fire Photo by: Butch Larcombe Elmo Fire Photo by: Linda Eichwald Elmo Fire Photo by: courtesy photo Elmo Fire Photo by: Linda Eichwald Elmo Fire / July 29, 2022 Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo is visible from Flathead Lake.Photo by: Linda Hermes Elmo Fire Photo by: courtesy photo Elmo 2 Fire3.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire2.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire Road Closure.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo2 Fire.jpg Photo by: Jen Reum Elmo2 Fire2.jpeg Photo by: Jeffery Lemons Elmo2 Fire3.jpeg Photo by: Jeffery Lemons Elmo2 Fire5.jpeg Photo by: Jeffery Lemons Elmo2 Fire3.jpg Photo by: Teri Warford Elmo2 Fire.jpg Photo by: Teri Warford Elmo2 Fire2.jpg Photo by: Teri Warford Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Debra Chinsky McClain Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Shelley Fortney-Ellermann Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Peter Cox Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Zayna Irish Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Jill Stewart Hedeen Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Jill Pestana Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Beverley Ruiz Osterwyk Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Heather Diehl Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Jen Reum Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Eden Bryant Elmo2 Fire.jpeg Photo by: Abbi Dooley

PHOTOS: Elmo 2 Fire

Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
MTN News
A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations.Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District
Jeffery Lemons
Jeffery Lemons
Jeffery Lemons
Butch Larcombe
Stefanie Nordberg
Butch Larcombe
Linda Eichwald
courtesy photo
Linda Eichwald
Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo is visible from Flathead Lake.Linda Hermes
courtesy photo
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Jen Reum
Jeffery Lemons
Jeffery Lemons
Jeffery Lemons
Teri Warford
Teri Warford
Teri Warford
Debra Chinsky McClain
Shelley Fortney-Ellermann
Peter Cox
Zayna Irish
Jill Stewart Hedeen
Jill Pestana
Beverley Ruiz Osterwyk
Heather Diehl
Jen Reum
Eden Bryant
Abbi Dooley
