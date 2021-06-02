VIDEO: Grizzly charges at Yellowstone National Park ranger

Video circulating on social media from May shows a grizzly charging at a ranger in Yellowstone National Park.

In a video dated May 31, 2021, the ranger is seen diverting traffic from the area of the bear as it emerges from the treeline and charges at the ranger.

The ranger is seen running back to his truck, then reapproaching the bear and hazing it back into the trees, away from the road.

No other details, including where in YNP the incident occurred, were available in the video.

We have reached out to YNP officials and will update you when we get more information.