New Montana FWP app allows people to access hunting and fishing licenses on their phone

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) have launched a new app that allows Montanans to access their hunting and fishing licenses with their phone. The goal is to help reduce the need to secure and carry around paperwork while people fish and hunt.

MyFWP will store and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. Hunters had previously been able to download a copy of their hunting and fishing licenses to their smartphones from the FWP page.

“Modernizing the way state government does business allows us to better serve Montanans and remains a top priority as we lead the Montana Comeback,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said. “I applaud FWP for bringing this idea to life, and I look forward to the convenience it will bring our hunters and anglers.”

FWP is launching the new mobile app in conjunction with the start of the new 2022 license year, which begins March 1. The app is available to download now in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

MTN News

“This mobile app is a huge advancement in convenience for hunters and anglers,” FWP Director Hank Worsech said. “Anglers can now display their fishing license on their smartphone, and hunters can notch their digital carcass tag with just a few taps of the app in the palm of their hand.”

Hunters who purchase licenses online or at an FWP office will have the choice between the two options – digital or paper – for each transaction they make. FWP says the individual must choose between one or the other, and the decision is final for the remainder of the license year for each tag. If a hunter chooses the digital option, the E-Tag will be available on their mobile app to download before they head into the field.

However, even if someone opts for paper carcass tags, they can still use the MyFWP app to carry and view licenses and permits for the current year and one year prior. All game animals in Montana that require a carcass tag are eligible for digital validation with an E-Tag. Paddlefish won’t have an E-Tag option this year.

Licenses and E-Tags will be accessible out of cellular service if users are logged into the app and have downloaded E-Tags to their mobile device.