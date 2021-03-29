Menu

Watch
NewsOutdoors

Actions

Mussel contaminated boat intercepted at Dillon Inspection Station

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News file
Watercraft inspection stations are reopening across Montana.
AIS boat inspections FWP
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 18:59:18-04

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported that the Dillon Inspection Station intercepted Montana's second mussel-fouled boat on Monday.

According to a press release, inspectors drained water from the live-wells and found mussels in the screens. Freezing temperatures prevented a full decontamination of the boat that was returning to Montana from Lake Mohave, Arizona.

Montana FWP reminded the public that all watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected and drained of all water before transporting. Boaters are addtionally required to stop at all watercraft inspection stations they encounter.

For more information on how to protect Montana waters from invasive aquatic species, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday Night at 9:00