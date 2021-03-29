Mussel contaminated boat intercepted at Dillon Inspection Station

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported that the Dillon Inspection Station intercepted Montana's second mussel-fouled boat on Monday.

According to a press release, inspectors drained water from the live-wells and found mussels in the screens. Freezing temperatures prevented a full decontamination of the boat that was returning to Montana from Lake Mohave, Arizona.

Montana FWP reminded the public that all watercraft coming into Montana from out of state must be inspected and drained of all water before transporting. Boaters are addtionally required to stop at all watercraft inspection stations they encounter.

