More Yellowstone National Park campgrounds offer reservations

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - As Yellowstone National Park gets more crowded, especially during the summer months, the idea of a first-come, first-served campground is more of a lottery than a plan. Arriving at the park during peak times just hoping to find a campsite is not a very workable solution for most people anymore. Just getting to the remote park is too difficult to let your plans hinge on an iffy campsite.

That's why the ability to reserve sites at more of the park campgrounds will likely come as welcome news to many people as they start to make their summer 2022 plans.

In an effort to charm visitors into using the new reservation system, the park will begin offering advance reservations at three additional campgrounds, on February 14th.

Indian Creek, with 70 sites, is south of the Park's North Entrance, on the road connecting Mammoth to Norris. Lewis Lake has 84 sites and is south of West Thumb, on the way to Grand Teton National Park. The eleven sites at Pebble Creek is in the northwest corner of the park on the way out of the Lamar Valley as you head toward the northwest entrance.

In a news release, the park says, "At Indian Creek, Lewis Lake, Pebble Creek, Mammoth and Slough Creek campgrounds, 80% of sites will be reservable six months in advance, while the remaining 20% of sites will be available two weeks in advance. Being able to make reservations two weeks in advance will allow visitors the flexibility to reserve campsites closer to their arrival dates. The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety and eliminating uncertainty and frustration."

Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov [recreation.gov] Feb. 14 at 8 a.m. MST. Visitors will be able to book campsites up to six months in advance. Campgrounds are expected to fill quickly once sites are made available.

Advance reservations are also currently available at Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon and Grant Village campgrounds and Fishing Bridge RV Park. To reserve campsites at these campgrounds managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges, visit Yellowstone National Park Lodges [yellowstonenationalparklodges.com].

The last time the park placed campgrounds on an advance system was in March 2020 [nps.gov]. Learn more about camping [nps.gov] in Yellowstone.

