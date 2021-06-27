Watch
NewsOutdoors

Actions

Lost hiker rescued near Big Sky

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
search-and-rescue-graphic.jpg
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 15:40:04-04

BIG SKY — A hiker who lost their way on Porcupine Creek Trail near Big Sky was rescued this weekend.

According to officials, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at approximately 6:17 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded to a request for assistance from a hiker that lost their way on the Porcupine Creek Trail. The individual, who was out on a day hike, misjudged the trail length and route, became disoriented, and requested assistance out.

Volunteers responded using a dirt bike and a side by side UTV, and were able to transport the stranded individual safely out to the trailhead.
Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating outdoors: to know your route, to try and travel with a friend, and carry a reliable means of communication. The hiker in this case was able to call 911 with grid coordinates which aided in a speedy and successful rescue.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf 44 courses for just $119!