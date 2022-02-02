Injured skier rescued near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE - A skier who had fallen and sustained a hip and tailbone injury was rescued Wednesday afternoon on the Rendezvous Trail System near West Yellowstone.

According to a press release, on January 26, 2022, at 2:47 pm, the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from an injured skier 1 mile south of West Yellowstone. The skier reported that they had fallen and sustained a hip and tailbone injury. The skier was experiencing pain and was unable to ski to the trailhead.

Photo courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, and a deputy from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded for the rescue.

Rescuers quickly located the patient, performed an assessment, loaded the patient into a specialized rescue sled and then transported to a waiting Hegben Basin Rural Fire District ambulance. The ambulance crew subsequently transported the patient to the Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.

Photo courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.