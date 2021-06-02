Injured hiker rescued near Ousel Falls

BIG SKY — A hiker who had impaled their foot while hiking to Ousel Falls in Big Sky was rescued Tuesday evening.

On June 1, 2021, at 5:45 pm, Gallatin County dispatch received a call of a hiker who had impaled their foot on an object while hiking to Ousel Falls in Big Sky. The hiker was able to remove the impalement but their foot was bleeding. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue responded with the Big Sky Fire Department. Medical professionals from the Fire Department were able to treat the injury on scene and the hiker was assisted off the trail by Search and Rescue volunteers. The hiker elected to go to the hospital by personal vehicle



Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts to bring tools, supplies, and proper clothing when recreating in the backcountry. A first aid kit is also essential to help stop bleeding while waiting for rescuers to arrive.