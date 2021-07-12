Watch
Horseback rider rescued on Hell Roaring Trail

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 12:37:06-04

BOZEMAN — A rider who fell off their horse and was injured was rescued Sunday afternoon on the Hell Roaring Trail.

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at approximately 1:50 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue had volunteers respond from the Valley and Big Sky to a request for aid from a rider that had come off their horse on the Hell Roaring Trail. The individual, who was out on a day ride, fell off their horse causing injuries that required assistance making it back to the trailhead.

Search and Rescue volunteers, along with Gallatin Gateway Fire Department Department responded using a single-wheel litter and were able to transport the injured individual safely out to an awaiting American Medical Response ambulance.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating outdoors to try and travel with a friend, carry a reliable means of communication, and to have backup plans in case something unforeseen happens.

