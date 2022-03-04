FWP Parks Board now accepting comments on Smith River rules

At its meeting on March 3, the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board voted to begin taking public comment on Smith River State Park biennial rules. This is a follow-up to the recently completed update to the river’s recreation management plan.

Rulemaking is needed to implement two of the management issues identified in the updated plan: managing Camp Baker for day use outside of the fall season and requiring floaters to pack-out human waste beginning with the 2023 float season. Both these proposed rule changes would help address negative impacts on natural and cultural resources.

In addition, the board is taking comments on a proposal to increase in the Smith River permit application fee (from $10 to $15) and the commercial outfitter client fee (from $100 to $110). The additional revenue would offset the operation and maintenance of a human waste disposal system at the Eden Bridge take-out site.

The board is also taking comments on removing language in the rules that govern the transfer of Smith River outfitter launches. The language is no longer consistent with state law and is being reconsidered in a broader review of agency rules related to outfitter operations.

The opportunity to comment on the proposed rule changes is from March 4 through March 25 Comments may be submitted online at https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management [lnks.gd].

Comments may also be submitted in writing to:

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks ATTN: Charlie Sperry P.O. Box 200701 1420 East 6th Ave. Helena, MT 59620

The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board is a citizen-led board appointed by the governor that consists of five members, one member from each district in the state. The board sets policies and provides direction for the management, protection, conservation and preservation of Montana’s state parks and recreational resources.

More information on the updated management plan and rulemaking process can be found at: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/smith-river/management [lnks.gd].