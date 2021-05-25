Watch
Fishing closure lifted for lower Ruby River

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 25, 2021
TWIN BRIDGES — Officials say the fishing closure on the lower Ruby River has been lifted as river flows have rebounded.

The closure was in place from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Duncan District Road crossing.

According to a press release, as of May 24, daily mean flows on the river have exceeded 20 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, triggering the reopening of the closed section of the river.

Closures and restrictions of this nature are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions such as low flows combine with additional stressors.

