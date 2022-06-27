Fire danger in Yellowstone National Park raised to 'Moderate'

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park officials have raised the fire danger level for the park to moderate on Monday, June 27, 2022.

In a release, officials said there currently are no active wildland fires in the park.

Here's a look at other information the park released:

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem [nps.gov]. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity [nps.gov] in Yellowstone.

In addition to fire danger levels being raised in Yellowstone, the level was also raised in the Bitterroot National Forest from "low" to "moderate."

“We had cool, wet spring weather, but conditions are drying out quickly,” said Fire Management Officer Mark Wilson. “In many areas, spring rains resulted in a good crop of grass that can feed a wildfire when it dries out. People need to be careful when camping, driving in the backcountry and cutting firewood,” he said.

Forest officials note that when fire danger is “moderate”, fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is usually low. If a fire starts in open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.

It should also be noted that with the July 4th holiday approaching, fireworks are not permitted on all National Forests year-round. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in jail.

Additionally, anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs which can be substantial.