Cash reward increased to $21K for information on wolverine killed illegally in southwestern Montana

WISDOM –

Donating organizations include the Animal Defense Fund, Trap Free Montana, Skyline Sportsmen in Butte, the Center for Biological Diversity, and FWP’s TIP-MONT program. The combined reward offered from these organizations is $21,500.

Game wardens received a report on Nov. 10 of a wolverine carcass found on U.S. Forest Service Road 7377 near Schultz Saddle and the Continental Divide, northwest of Wisdom. A game warden located the carcass and confirmed the animal had been shot, skinned and abandoned.

Wolverine harvest is not legal currently in Montana.

Anyone with possible information about the illegal harvest is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/tipmont [lnks.gd] to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT.