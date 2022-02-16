Avalanche dangers increase with recent snowfall in the Bridger Range

BOZEMAN - According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, the Bridger Range received 5” of snow on Tuesday and another 7” Wednesday morning. It is still reportedly snowing hard. Since 6 a.m. yesterday the Big Sky area got 8” of new snow, half of that falling this morning. 2” fell everywhere else.

In a social media post, the center advised:

The Bridger Range has the most snow and the most dangerous avalanche conditions. The Big Sky area is also dangerous. Avalanche terrain is not to be trifled with. It is still snowing, winds are blowing and the danger is getting worse. During and immediately after storms are the most dangerous for triggering slides.

Snow will continue to fall this morning with temperatures reaching the high teens. The wind is W-NW at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph which will continue today. Snowfall will add another 3-6” in the mountains around Big Sky and Bozeman and 1-2” elsewhere before tapering off this afternoon.



The center says the Bridger Range has the most snow and the most dangerous avalanche conditions. Since the storm started yesterday 14+ inches of snow has fallen measuring over an inch of snow water equivalent (SWE). This is a lot of weight to add to a weak snowpack. West wind is drifting snow, adding even more weight. Alex talked about this danger in his video on Monday ( video ). You can trigger avalanches on steep slopes today. Stay out of avalanche terrain (slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and be extra careful around anything wind-loaded. Avalanche terrain is not to be trifled with. It is still snowing, winds are blowing and the danger is getting worse. For today the avalanche danger is rated CONSIDERABLE on all slopes.

