NorthWestern Energy asking for public comment regarding recreation

HELENA — NorthWestern Energy is looking for public input on recreational facilities and opportunities on the Missouri and Madison rivers.

The energy company owns and operates the Hebgen and Madison dams on the Madison River and seven dams on the Missouri River.

Since 2007, in partnership with the Missouri-Madison River Fund, NorthWestern Energy has leveraged nearly $13 million in public recreation enhancements, as part of a federal licensing requirement to operate the dams.

Meetings will be held:

Sept. 23, 6-8 p.m. Hebgen Ranger District Office conference room, 330 Gallatin Road, West Yellowstone

Sept. 24, 6-8 p.m. Madison Valley Public Library conference room, 210 Main St., Ennis

Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m. Montana WILD Education Center auditorium, 2668 Broadwater Ave., Helena

Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center theater, 4201 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls.

