New public piano hits Townsend

TOWNSEND — A new public and free piano has sprung up in Townsend, ready for any and all to get in touch with their inner musician.

A fun piece of interactive musical art has entered downtown Townsend. What once started as an idea has now become a reality for the town. Mary Duede, a retired high school teacher, had seen and played public pianos in other places such as Spokane, Billings, and Missoula.

“So, I just thought what a cool concept and could we ever do one in Townsend,” says Duede.

After getting a piano from Billings Clinic Broadwater, Duede teamed up with artist, Beth Campbell, who painted the piano in a Scandinavian folk art type style.

“Being outside and being part of nature has always been part of my life so it's really hard for me to veer away from that in my pieces because that's just what I naturally want to draw and paint,” says Campbell.

The interactive art piece allows anyone and everyone to participate regardless of their skill level. It can be a great way for people to have a little fund or discover a new passion or hobby.

“And we need, especially these days, to be able to visually see something that even just draws us a little bit away from our everyday kind of mundane day. It's like, just have a minute to reflect and come up and play a piano, and even if you're not good at piano come up and play it, you know, have fun,” says Campbell.

The piano sits on the corner of North Cedar Street and Broadway Street in front of Reading Leaves Bookstore.

So, the next time you’re in downtown Townsend, make sure to stop by the public piano and make some music.