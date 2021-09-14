Woman says she will get COVID-19 vaccine after bout with virus

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18)-- Nearly three weeks after she was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, Wendy Moore, 53, is still struggling to breathe.

"It's scaring me," Moore said. "I'm starting to worry about my health and about what's going to happen."

Before her diagnosis, Moore was not worried about contracting the virus. She had no interest in getting vaccinated, either.

"I never, ever, ever leave my home but to go to appointments," she said. "So the fact that I caught it, we were just in shock."

Moore believes she may have contracted COVID-19 from one of her four grandchildren, with who she lives, along with her daughter and son-in-law.

She said that her health rapidly deteriorated.

"I was just sleeping all the time and my oxygen level kept dropping," she recalled. "[My daughter] decided that I needed to go to the hospital."

After she was admitted to Clark Regional Medical Center in Kentucky, Moore was given a mixture of medications, and most importantly, was able to avoid being put on a ventilator.

Moore thought that she was turning a corner after she was discharged from the hospital, but her breathing trouble returned.

"Now I need [my oxygen] again because I'm starting to lose my breath again," she said.

While in isolation, Moore has had a lot of time to reflect on the past and think about the future. She wishes she had joined her daughter and son-in-law in getting vaccinated. When the virus spread through their home, they were the only two who did not get sick.

"I definitely was wrong," she said when asked about the vaccine. "I definitely am going to take [the vaccine] now."