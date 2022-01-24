Woman learns she won Michigan lottery after checking her spam folder

A Michigan woman stumbled upon an email that said she won $3 million in the Michigan lottery and it wasn't a scam.

Laura Spears said she bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” said Spears.

Unknowingly, she matched five white balls in the Dec. 31, 2021, Mega Millions drawing.

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account," Spears said. "That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!”

Spears told the Michigan Lottery that she plans on retiring early and sharing her winnings with her family.

The 55-year-old said she isn't done playing the lottery. However, she has made some changes to her email account.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears said.