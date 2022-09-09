'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle board getting a facelift ahead of its 40th season

The "Wheel of Fortune" puzzle board is getting a facelift.

Previously, the board consisted of 52 individual monitors. Now, it'll be a single LED screen with two sensors that will activate when it detects movement, CBS Media Ventures said in a press release.

The show's co-host Vanna White used to manually turn or touch the monitors' sides for the letters to appear on the board, which hadn't been updated in 20 years, according to the press release.

Now, all White has to do is run her hand over the screen, and a letter will appear, the company said.

According to the press release, the laser technology used in the new board has also been used on NASA's Mars rovers.

The game show is set to kick off its 40th season on Sept. 12.